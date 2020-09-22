Lufthansa to place remaining A380s and A340s in long term storage

Lufthansa Group announced (21-Sep-2020) plans to place its remaining eight A380s and 10 A340-600s in long term storage and removed from fleet planning, only to be reactivated in the event of an "unexpectedly rapid market recovery". This follows six A380s taken out of service in spring 2020. In addition, seven A340-600s will be permanently decommissioned. The fleet decisions mentioned above will result in a further impairment of up to EUR1.1 billion which is expected to be accounted for in 3Q2020. As previously reported by CAPA, Lufthansa Group announced that it will remove 150 aircraft from the group fleet by the middle of the 2020s. [more - original PR - English/German]