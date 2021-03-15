Become a CAPA Member
15-Mar-2021 4:51 PM

Lufthansa to offer around 1200 European flights from Mar-2021 to Apr-2021

Lufthansa announced (12-Mar-2021) it will be offering around 1200 European flights from Mar-2021 to Apr-2021. This will include around 200% more connections from Munich and around 50% more connections from Frankfurt compared with flight levels from the current week. The carrier has reported strong bookings increases from Germany for travel to destinations in Spain (particularly Mallorca, the Canary Islands, Valencia and Malaga), as well as Mexico (Cancun) and Costa Rica (San José). [more - original PR]

