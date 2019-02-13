13-Feb-2019 8:57 AM
Lufthansa Technik recieves GACA approval for MRO services
Lufthansa Technik received (12-Feb-2019) approval from Saudi Arabia's General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA) for maintenance services on aircraft registered in Saudi Arabia. A first A Check on a corresponding A320 was conducted by Lufthansa Technik Middle East mechanics in the hangar of DC Aviation Al-Futtaim at Dubai World Central (Al Maktoum Airport) in Jan-2019. Lufthansa Technik regional sales manager Omar Aker stated: "We are only the second VIP MRO supplier in the Gulf region approved for Saudi registered aircraft of the Airbus A320CJ family and Boeing BBJ types. The first A Check maintenance has been finished within budget and ahead of schedule". [more - original PR - English/German]