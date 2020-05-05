Lufthansa Technik confirms 'strong interest' for passenger aircraft cargo modifications

Lufthansa Technik reported (05-May-2020) "strong interest" for temporary modifications to passenger aircraft to increase cargo capacity. The company confirmed it received enquiries from more than 40 airlines and more than 15 projects are being implemented. Projects include the first operational modification of an A380 for an undisclosed customer. Lufthansa Technik stated it is "working flat out to obtain STCs for all common aircraft types so that airlines all over the world can quickly convert their passenger aircraft into auxiliary freighters". [more - original PR]