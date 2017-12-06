Lufthansa Technik and MTU Aero Engines launch 'EME Aero' JV in Poland

Lufthansa Technik and MTU Aero Engines launched (05-Dec-2017) Engine Maintenance Europe (EME Aero), a 50/50 JV based in Poland. EME Aero will provide MRO services for geared turbofan engines with a workforce of 800 employees. Lufthansa Technik and MTU will collectively invest around EUR150 million in EME Aero by 2020. Lufthansa Technik project manager Derrick Siebert was appointed CEO of EME Aero, while MTU director industrial engineering Dr Uwe Zachau was appointed COO. MTU already operates a Polish subsidiary in MTU Aero Engines Polska, open since 2009. Lufthansa Technik and MTU have also been partnering in a 50/50 JV called Airfoil Services in Malaysia since 2003. [more - original PR]