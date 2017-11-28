Lufthansa details new business class for launch in 2020

Lufthansa highlighted (27-Nov-2017) aspects of its new business class, to be deployed in 2020 on the carrier's first Boeing 777-9:

Beds with length up to 220cm;

Direct aisle access for all seats, made possible by a 1-2-1 and 1-1-1 seat configuration;

Customisable seat and associated equipment by passenger preference;

Inflight entertainment controllable via personal devices.

The carrier's 777-9s will not feature first class, however business class will have capacity for 45 to 60 passengers, according to a report by Bloomberg on 28-Nov-2017. [more - original PR - English/German]