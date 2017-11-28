Loading
28-Nov-2017 8:26 AM

Lufthansa details new business class for launch in 2020

Lufthansa highlighted (27-Nov-2017) aspects of its new business class, to be deployed in 2020 on the carrier's first Boeing 777-9:

  • Beds with length up to 220cm;
  • Direct aisle access for all seats, made possible by a 1-2-1 and 1-1-1 seat configuration;
  • Customisable seat and associated equipment by passenger preference;
  • Inflight entertainment controllable via personal devices. 

The carrier's 777-9s will not feature first class, however business class will have capacity for 45 to 60 passengers, according to a report by Bloomberg on 28-Nov-2017. [more - original PR - English/German

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership gives you access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More