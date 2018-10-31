Lufthansa reports 'sustainable financial strength' despite 'challenging conditions' in 2018: CEO

Deutsche Lufthansa AG chairman and CEO Carsten Spohr said (30-Oct-2018) the group achieved adjusted EBIT of EUR2.4 billion in the nine months ended 30-Sep-2018, a decrease of 7.7% year-on-year and the second best nine month result in its history. Mr Spohr said the group demonstrated "sustainable financial strength" despite "challenging conditions" in 2018. He added future air transport growth as a whole will "need to pay far more regard to the capacities of the infrastructure in the air and on the ground". [more - original PR - English/German]