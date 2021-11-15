Lufthansa repays financial aid from German Government and cancels unused loans

Deutsche Lufthansa AG repaid (12-Nov-2021) EUR1 billion to Germany's Economic Stabilisation Fund (WSF) for Silent Participation II, on 12-Nov-2021. All German loans and Silent Participations, including interest, have now been repaid, with the unused components now terminated. As a result, WSF has undertaken to sell its stake of approximately 14% in the group by Oct-2023. The group attributed the early repayment to rising demand for air travel, the quick restructuring and transformation of the Lufthansa Group and the capital markets' confidence in the company. Deutsche Lufthansa CEO Carsten Spohr highlighted the group's early repayment of the aid, adding the government support enabled the airline "to save more than 100,000 jobs". [more - original PR - German]