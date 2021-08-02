Lufthansa offering 'Sleeper's Row' on select long haul routes

Lufthansa announced (01-Aug-2021) economy class passengers on select long haul routes will have the option of booking a 'Sleeper's Row' at the check-in or at the gate, before their flight. The new offer is available from 02-Aug-2021, with prices between EUR159 and EUR229. It is available for destinations in the Far East, the US' west coast, Central and South America, or southern Africa. The offer allows passengers to book an entire row of seats for themselves, consisting of three to four adjacent seats, for the duration of the flight. This offer comes with a pillow, blanket and mattress topper of business class quality, along with a special safety belt. Passengers who book a Sleeper's Row can benefit from pre-boarding, allowing them enter the aircraft earlier than other guests. Lufthansa tested the Sleeper's Row on the route Frankfurt-São Paulo service for several weeks at the end of 2020. [more - original PR]