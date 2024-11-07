7-Nov-2024 11:52 AM
Lufthansa marks 65 years of operations to Thailand
Lufthansa marked (06-Nov-2024) 65 years of operations between Europe and Thailand, since its inaugural flight from Hamburg to Bangkok on 01-Nov-1959. The carrier currently operates multiple weekly frequencies between Europe and Thailand, via its hubs in Munich and Frankfurt. In addition, Lufthansa Group airlines connect Thailand with Europe via additional hubs in Zurich and Vienna with up to 31 weekly frequencies between Thailand and Europe. [more - original PR]