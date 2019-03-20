20-Mar-2019 12:44 AM
Lufthansa Group to convert ground ops in home markets to CO2 neutral by 2030
Lufthansa Group announced (19-Mar-2019) plans to convert its ground operations services in its home markets of Germany, Austria and Switzerland to a CO2 neutral operation by 2030. This includes converting the vehicles to an electric or other emission free drive and purchasing 100% green electricity as soon as possible. Lufthansa Group buildings will also only use 'green' energy in the future. [more - original PR]