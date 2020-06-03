Lufthansa Group to serve 70% of planned long haul destinations from Sep-2020

Lufthansa Group announced (03-Jun-2020) its airlines plan to significantly expand schedules to around 2000 weekly frequencies to over 130 destinations from mid Jun-2020. The company aims to make as many destinations accessible again for holidaymakers and business travellers. The group also resolved to increase Sep-2020 capacity by up to 40% of its original schedule, with the number of destinations served increasing to 70% for long haul and 90% for short haul operations. [more - original PR]