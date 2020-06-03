Become a CAPA Member
Loading
3-Jun-2020 9:04 PM

Lufthansa Group to serve 70% of planned long haul destinations from Sep-2020

Lufthansa Group announced (03-Jun-2020) its airlines plan to significantly expand schedules to around 2000 weekly frequencies to over 130 destinations from mid Jun-2020. The company aims to make as many destinations accessible again for holidaymakers and business travellers. The group also resolved to increase Sep-2020 capacity by up to 40% of its original schedule, with the number of destinations served increasing to 70% for long haul and 90% for short haul operations. [more - original PR]

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership provides access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More