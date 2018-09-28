Lufthansa Group to confirm basing for 777-9s in summer 2019

Deutsche Lufthansa executive board member and head of hub management Harry Hohmeister stated (27-Sep-2018) the group's four hub system which shares a "single centralised commercial management" is "successful" and "functions well". He said: "This makes it possible for us to react to changing conditions with extreme speed and flexibility. Our key factors are quality, efficiency and cost effectiveness". Mr Hohmeister believes the goal of the entire aviation industry "should be increased quality". He added: "This means that it is also essential for the infrastructure on the ground and in the air to keep pace with the growth of the industry... We are growing where the cost and quality are right... This is also why we are waiting until next summer to decide, based on the development of the hubs, where the new Boeing 777-9 aircraft will be taking off from as of 2020". [more - original PR - English/German]