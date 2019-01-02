Become a CAPA Member
2-Jan-2019

Lufthansa Group to add 5500 new employees in 2019

Lufthansa Group announced (01-Jan-2019) plans to hire approximately 5500 new employees in Germany, Austria, Belgium and Switzerland in 2019. Details include:

  • Lufthansa Group plans to add more than 1300 cabin crew, primarily in Munich and with SWISS in Zürich;
  • The group will invest approximately EUR250 million to "stabilise flight operations after a turbulent summer", including hiring around 600 employees to "ensure quality in operations";
  • The group plans to hire "well over 600" IT specialists in Germany;
  • Up to 500 future pilots will commence training as students with Lufthansa Aviation Training at the European Flight Academy;
  • More than 300 new positions for junior employees are planned in Germany. Almost 80 will commence vocational training at SWISS and Austrian Airlines;
  • Lufthansa plans to hire around 1200 personnel across all business areas at its Frankfurt and Munich hubs. The airline plans to add 150 IT staff;
  • Lufthansa Technik Group will "grow significantly" in 2019 and is seeking more than 1200 new staff, including 400 direct entries and more than 200 apprentices as operational employees;
  • Lufthansa Industry Solutions is projecting 350 new hires. [more - original PR - English/German]

