2-Jan-2019 7:22 AM
Lufthansa Group to add 5500 new employees in 2019
Lufthansa Group announced (01-Jan-2019) plans to hire approximately 5500 new employees in Germany, Austria, Belgium and Switzerland in 2019. Details include:
- Lufthansa Group plans to add more than 1300 cabin crew, primarily in Munich and with SWISS in Zürich;
- The group will invest approximately EUR250 million to "stabilise flight operations after a turbulent summer", including hiring around 600 employees to "ensure quality in operations";
- The group plans to hire "well over 600" IT specialists in Germany;
- Up to 500 future pilots will commence training as students with Lufthansa Aviation Training at the European Flight Academy;
- More than 300 new positions for junior employees are planned in Germany. Almost 80 will commence vocational training at SWISS and Austrian Airlines;
- Lufthansa plans to hire around 1200 personnel across all business areas at its Frankfurt and Munich hubs. The airline plans to add 150 IT staff;
- Lufthansa Technik Group will "grow significantly" in 2019 and is seeking more than 1200 new staff, including 400 direct entries and more than 200 apprentices as operational employees;
- Lufthansa Industry Solutions is projecting 350 new hires. [more - original PR - English/German]