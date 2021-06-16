16-Jun-2021 4:41 PM
Lufthansa Group targeting EUR3.5bn in cost savings by 2024, half to be implemented by end of 2021
Lufthansa Group reported (14-Jun-2021) it is targeting EUR3.5 billion of gross savings by 2024 (compared to 2019) via its restructuring programme, of which around half is expected to be implemented by the end of 2021. Costs are expected to decline across the group's airlines, its aviation services and in group overheads. The main drivers for these improvements are:
- Reductions in personnel cost: Personnel cost savings are expected to reach approximately EUR1.8 billion from 2023. Around half has already been achieved through a reduction of almost 26,000 employees since the start of the crisis. In Germany, the group plans to reduce personnel costs through a combination of collective agreements, voluntary departures and forced dismissals, equivalent in cost terms to a headcount reduction of up to 10,000 positions;
- Operational simplification and overhead reduction: Measures include the closure of SunExpress Deutschland, discontinuation of passenger operations at Germanwings and the closure of multiple other bases/sites. Improvements in operational efficiency include generating additional synergies from the harmonization of aircraft MRO and other operational processes, digitalisation and cloud migration of steering and planning functions and a 50% reduction in operated IT systems for flight and ground operations, resulting in a simplified and streamlined organisation. Reduction in overhead and other costs includes a 30% reduction of office space, renegotiation of key supplier contracts and reductions in external consulting and marketing expenses;
- Ongoing fleet modernisation and standardisation: This will further contribute to the reduction of operating costs through improved fuel efficiency, as well as lower maintenance and training costs. In addition, this will contribute to the group's target of reducing net carbon emissions by 50% over the next decade. [more - original PR]