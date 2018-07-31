Lufthansa Group reports 'successful' 1H2018, earnings only 'marginally below' record 2017 levels

Deutsche Lufthansa AG stated (31-Jul-2018) 1H2018 was "successful", with earnings only "marginally below" the record levels in 2017. Passengers, the number of air services and load factors "all hit new highs". Lufthansa Group said the developments were largely driven by network airlines in the group (Austrian Airlines, Lufthansa and SWISS), which not only "achieved a good revenue and earnings development but also further reduced their unit costs". Network airlines account for 61% of the group's revenue, Eurowings 11.4%, MRO 10.9%, logistics 7.6%, catering 7.2% and other group functions 1.9%. [more - original PR]