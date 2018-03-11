12-Mar-2018 9:44 AM
Lufthansa Group reports 18th consecutive month of pax growth in Feb-2018
Lufthansa Group reported (09-Mar-2018) the following traffic highlights for Feb-2018:
- Passengers: 8.8 million, +13.1% year-on-year;
- Passenger load factor: 76.2%, +1.2ppts;
- Lufthansa Passenger Airlines: 75.9%, +0.2ppt;
- SWISS: 77.2%, +0.2ppt;
- Austrian Airlines: 72.7%, +6.1ppts.
According to the CAPA Airline Group Traffic Database, Feb-2018 marks the group's 18th consecutive month of passenger growth. [more - original PR]