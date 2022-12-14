Lufthansa Group raises earnings forecast for FY2022 to EUR1.5bn

Lufthansa Group raised (13-Dec-2022) its earnings forecast for 2022 and expects to be able to generate adjusted EBIT of around EUR1.5 billion during FY2022, up from the previous forecast of EUR1 billion. The group reported average yields in the passenger business remain "well above pre crisis level" while Lufthansa Cargo and Lufthansa Technik are expected to achieve record results in the current financial year. Earnings performance in Oct-2022 and Nov-2022 "exceeded expectations", with the group stating the booking situation for the coming months indicates a continuation of the positive trend in its passenger business. [more - original PR - English/German]