Lufthansa Group projects adjusted EBIT of 6.5% to 8% for 2019

Lufthansa Group projected (15-Apr-2019) an adjusted EBIT margin of between 6.5% and 8% for 2019. Lufthansa Group CFO Ulrik Svensson said the group is "seeing good booking levels for the quarter ahead". Mr Svensson stated the group has "substantially reduced" its capacity growth and with "a reduction in growth also projected for the European market as a whole", it expects unit revenues to increase again in 2Q2019. Mr Svensson projected this will be "further buoyed by the still strong demand" for long haul routes to Asia and North America. [more - original PR]