11-Jan-2019 10:51 AM
Lufthansa Group pax up 10% to 142.3m in 2018
Lufthansa Group reported (10-Jan-2019) the following traffic highlights:
- Dec-2018:
- Passengers: 9.9 million, +6.9% year-on-year;
- Lufthansa German airlines (includes regional airlines): 4.9 million, +5.2%;
- SWISS (includes Edelweiss Air): 1.5 million, +7.9%;
- Austrian Airlines: 951,000, +5.8%;
- Eurowings (includes Brussels Airlines): 2.6 million, +9.9%;
- Passenger load factor: 78.5%, -0.3ppt;
- Lufthansa Passenger Airlines: 78.4%, -0.8ppt;
- SWISS: 80.6%, +1.2ppts;
- Austrian Airlines: 75.2%, +1.8ppts
- Eurowings: 78.0%, -1.4ppts;
- 12 months ended Dec-2018:
- Passengers: 142.3 million, +10.0% year-on-year;
- Passenger load factor: 81.4%, +0.5ppt;
- Lufthansa Passenger Airlines: 81.4%, -0.2ppt;
- SWISS: 82.8%, +1.4ppts;
- Austrian Airlines: 79.3%, +2.5ppts
- Eurowings: 81.3%, +1.4ppts. [more - original PR]