11-Jan-2019 10:51 AM

Lufthansa Group pax up 10% to 142.3m in 2018

Lufthansa Group reported (10-Jan-2019) the following traffic highlights:

  • Dec-2018:
    • Passengers: 9.9 million, +6.9% year-on-year;
    • Passenger load factor: 78.5%, -0.3ppt;
      • Lufthansa Passenger Airlines: 78.4%, -0.8ppt;
      • SWISS: 80.6%, +1.2ppts;
      • Austrian Airlines: 75.2%, +1.8ppts
      • Eurowings: 78.0%, -1.4ppts;
  • 12 months ended Dec-2018:
    • Passengers: 142.3 million, +10.0% year-on-year;
      • Lufthansa German airlines (includes regional airlines): 70.1 million, +6.5%;
      • SWISS (includes Edelweiss Air): 20.4 million, +9.5%;
      • Austrian Airlines: 13.9 million, +8.5%;
      • Eurowings (includes Brussels Airlines): 38.5 million, +18.0%;
    • Passenger load factor: 81.4%, +0.5ppt;
      • Lufthansa Passenger Airlines: 81.4%, -0.2ppt;
      • SWISS: 82.8%, +1.4ppts;
      • Austrian Airlines: 79.3%, +2.5ppts
      • Eurowings: 81.3%, +1.4ppts. [more - original PR]

