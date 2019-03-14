Become a CAPA Member
14-Mar-2019 8:30 PM

Lufthansa Group network airlines to see 'significant reduction' in capacity growth in 2019

Lufthansa Group announced (14-Mar-2019) network airlines Lufthansa, SWISS and Austrian Airlines will expand capacity by an average of 4% year-on-year in 2019, a "significant reduction" compared with 2018 and in particular during the summer 2019 schedule. Details include:

  • Slower growth reflects capacity bottlenecks in the European air traffic network and is intended to bolster unit revenue performance;
  • Pricing pressure on short haul routes, especially in early 2019, and greater competition for Austrian Airlines in Vienna will impact prices;
  • The group assumes network airline unit revenues will remain stable or decline at a low single digit percentage rate on a currency adjusted basis;
  • Unit costs are expected to decline 0.5% to 1.5%, due to further crew productivity gains, improved conditions with system partners such as airports and efficiency improvements resulting from fleet renewal;
  • Adjusted EBIT margin is expected to decline to between 7.5% and 9.5%, as a result of higher fuel costs of around EUR550 million due to the expiry of cost effective hedging contracts. [more - original PR]

