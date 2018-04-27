Lufthansa Group network airlines make 'major contribution' to 1Q2018 performance

Deutsche Lufthansa AG reported (26-Apr-2018) adjusted EBIT for the group's network airlines (Austrian Airlines, Lufthansa and SWISS) amounted to EUR114 million in 1Q2018, an increase of EUR154 million year-on-year. Deutsche Lufthansa AG said network airlines "made a major contribution to the group's good first quarter result". With continued high demand, unit costs excluding fuel and currency factors reduced 1.9%, while unit revenues excluding currency factors increased 1.5%. Lufthansa raised its adjusted EBIT by EUR95 million to EUR83 million, achieving its highest first quarter adjusted EBIT margin of the past 10 years. SWISS improved its first quarter adjusted EBIT by EUR64 million to a record EUR99 million, implying an adjusted EBIT margin of a "good" 9% and remaining the group's most profitable airline. Austrian Airlines' adjusted EBIT declined EUR8 million to EUR67 million following "extensive flight cancellations on three days in the period as a result of works meetings related to wage negotiations". [more - original PR - English/German]

