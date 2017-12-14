Loading
14-Dec-2017 7:43 AM

Lufthansa no longer pursuing acquisition of NIKI

Deutsche Lufthansa AG announced (13-Dec-2017) it is no longer pursuing the acquisition of NIKI from Air Berlin. Lufthansa intends to submit revised commitments to the European Commission, including giving up further slots for the intended takeover of LGW Luftfahrtgesellschaft Walter. Lufthansa "already offered extensive commitments", however the European Commission "considers this to be insufficient and has clearly indicated that an acquisition of Niki and its integration into the Eurowings Group would currently not be approved". [more - original PR - English/German]

