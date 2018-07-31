Lufthansa Group issues 2H2018 financial outlook, fuel bill to rise by EUR850m

Deutsche Lufthansa AG stated (31-Jul-2018) 1H2018 was "in line with expectations" for FY2018. The group still expects revenue, excluding the effect of the new IFRS 15 reporting standard, to be "significantly above" 2017 levels and adjusted EBIT to be "slightly below". The company now anticipates capacity growth of 8%, including organic growth of 6%, which is lower than the original forecast in the group's 2017 annual report which suggested 8.5% growth. The adjustment is "first and foremost a reflection of the delay in integrating the aircraft acquired from Air Berlin and the higher number of flight cancellations, particularly in [2Q2018]". Overall, the group has a "positive outlook" for 2H2018 and expects to be able to "slightly increase" unit revenue. Fuel cost is expected to increase by EUR850 million, while unit cost is expected to decrease by 1%. Lufthansa Group CFO Ulrik Svensson said: "With continuing strong demand, we are confident that, despite a challenging prior-year basis for comparison, we will be able to report solid revenue trends for the second half of 2018, too". [more - original PR]