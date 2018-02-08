Lufthansa Group commences company rebranding

Deutsche Lufthansa AG chairman and CEO Carsten Spohr commented (07-Feb-2018) on the company's rebranding exercise. "Lufthansa has changed and is more modern and successful than ever... From now on, this will also be visible to the public through a new design", Mr Spohr said. The Lufthansa Group's brand image has been modernised, with the new logo no longer bearing the company's traditional crane and instead written completely in capital letters. Lufthansa's new livery features a deep blue, which will be rolled out across other aspects of branding for the group. The traditional yellow tone will be reserved for a "specific function to serve as a means of orientation and differentiation". Lufthansa intends to roll out the new colour scheme on:

Boarding passes;

Lufthansa counters;

Uniforms;

Onboard articles such as tableware, amenity kits, blankets and pillowcases. [more - original PR]