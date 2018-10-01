Lufthansa Group firms 24 A320neo and three A321neo purchase options

Lufthansa Group supervisory board approved (28-Sep-2018) the conversion of 24 A320neo and three A321neo purchase options into firm orders. The total investment of this order amounts to a list price of about USD3 billion. The order increases the total number of A320neo and A321neo orders to 149, with 13 already in operation with Lufthansa. The A320neo and A321neo are scheduled for delivery in 2023 and 2024. Ten aircraft are intended for SWISS. One part of the order will be equipped with Pratt & Whitney engines (PW1100G), the other with CFM International LEAP-1A engines. [more - original PR - English/German]