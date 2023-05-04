Lufthansa Group expecting 'very strong travel summer' in 2023

Lufthansa Group stated (03-May-2023) "catch up effects after the pandemic are still clearly noticeable" and the group "therefore expects a very strong travel summer, especially for private travel" in 2023. Spain is again the most popular vacation destination in summer, "however interest in city breaks and short trips is also growing significantly", while demand in the premium classes especially remains strong. In 2Q2023, capacity is expected to increase to around 82% of the pre-pandemic level, with yield expected to be 25% higher than 2019, based on the current booking situation. As a result, adjusted EBIT for the period is expected to exceed 2Q2019 levels. [more - original PR]