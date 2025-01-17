Loading
17-Jan-2025 12:09 PM

Lufthansa Group CEO: EU 'weakening domestic airlines' with excessive regulation

Lufthansa Group CEO Carsten Spohr, via the carrier's official Twitter account, stated (16-Jan-2025) "It's five past twelve in aviation policy". Mr Spohr continued: "The EU is weakening domestic airlines with too much and one sided regulation", adding: "Such a policy endangers the connection of our business location".

Background ✨

Lufthansa Group has expressed concerns over the economic challenges faced by Germany and Europe due to overregulation, high taxes, and outdated infrastructure, which have weakened competitiveness and reduced domestic airlines' market share, particularly on routes between Europe and Asia1. CEO Carsten Spohr highlighted that rising regulatory costs and unilateral national actions are harming competition and connectivity, urging the EU Commission to change its course2 3.

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership provides access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More