Lufthansa Group CEO: EU 'weakening domestic airlines' with excessive regulation
Lufthansa Group CEO Carsten Spohr, via the carrier's official Twitter account, stated (16-Jan-2025) "It's five past twelve in aviation policy". Mr Spohr continued: "The EU is weakening domestic airlines with too much and one sided regulation", adding: "Such a policy endangers the connection of our business location".
Background ✨
Lufthansa Group has expressed concerns over the economic challenges faced by Germany and Europe due to overregulation, high taxes, and outdated infrastructure, which have weakened competitiveness and reduced domestic airlines' market share, particularly on routes between Europe and Asia1. CEO Carsten Spohr highlighted that rising regulatory costs and unilateral national actions are harming competition and connectivity, urging the EU Commission to change its course2 3.