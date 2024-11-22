Lufthansa Group approaching USD14bn turnover for 2024: EVP Strategy

Lufthansa Group executive vice president strategy & member of the group executive committee Tamur Goudarzi Pour, speaking at the CAPA Airline Leader Summit World & Awards for Excellence, stated (21-Nov-2024) the company "is approaching USD14 billion turnover" for 2024. Mr Goudarzi Pour said: "We are now producing less than a quarter of our turnover in Germany and therefore less of the costs" associated with increased infrastructure charges and airport fees.