12-Apr-2018 8:49 AM
Lufthansa Group announces personnel changes, including appointment of Austrian Airlines CEO
Lufthansa Group announced (11-Apr-2018) the following internal personnel changes and senior appointments:
- Alexis von Hoensbroech appointed Austrian Airlines CEO, effective 01-Aug-2018, subject to approval by Austrian Airlines' supervisory board. Dr von Hoensbroech is currently Lufthansa Cargo CCO and will replace Kay Kratky, who is due to leave the company at the age of 60;
- Dorothea von Boxberg will succeed Dr von Hoensbroech as Lufthansa Cargo CCO, effective 01-Aug-2018, subject to approval by Lufthansa Cargo's supervisory board. Ms von Boxberg is currently Lufthansa Cargo head of global sales management;
- Andreas Hagenbring appointed Lufthansa AirPlus board member, effective 01-Jul-2018. Mr Hagenbring is currently Lufthansa Group head of investor relations;
- Dennis Weber appointed head of investor relations, effective 01-Jul-2018. Mr Weber is currently head of investor relations at Hugo Boss AG. [more - original PR] [more - original PR - II] [more - original PR - III]