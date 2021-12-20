20-Dec-2021 7:05 AM
Lufthansa Group announces changes to top management
Lufthansa Group announced (18-Dec-2021) the following changes in its top management:
- Jens Ritter: Member of the executive board and COO of Eurowings, will become CEO of Lufthansa on 01-Apr-2022, succeeding Klaus Froese. Klaus Froese will fly for Lufthansa as a captain, piloting the new Boeing 787 that arrives in 2022;
- Annette Mann: Head of corporate responsibility at Lufthansa Group, will become the new CEO of Austrian Airlines from 01-Mar-2022, subject to nomination by the respective supervisory board bodies. Annette Mann succeeds Alexis von Hoensbroech, who is leaving the company with immediate effect at his own request;
- Dietmar Focke: Head of engine services at Lufthansa Technik, is moving to the executive board of Lufthansa Cargo, subject to nomination by the respective supervisory board bodies. He will be responsible for operations and human resources from 01-Mar-2022. He succeeds Harald Gloy, who is leaving the company at his own request;
- Joerg Beißel: Head of corporate controlling at the Lufthansa Group, will assume the position of CFO of Lufthansa Airlines as of 01-Apr-2022. He succeeds Patrick Staudacher, who will not extend his contract at Lufthansa at his own request and will leave the company at the end of Apr-2022;
- Frank Bauer: Member of the Executive Board at Eurowings and responsible for finance and human resources, will be responsible for the corporate controlling of Lufthansa Group as of 01-Apr-2022;
- Kai Duve: Head of the Frankfurt cabin crews division of Lufthansa Airlines, will take over the areas of human resources and finance on the Eurowings executive board from 01-Feb-2022;
- Benedikt Schneider: Responsible for the executive office of the Chief human resources and legal officer of Deutsche Lufthansa AG will succeed Kai Duve from 01-Feb-2022;
- Wilken Bormann: Head of Lufthansa Group Finance, will assume responsibility for finance and human resources on the LSG group executive board from 01-Mar-2022, subject to nomination by the respective supervisory board bodies.. He succeeds Kristin Neumann, who is leaving the company at her own request at the end of Feb-2021. [more - original PR]