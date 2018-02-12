Lufthansa Group reports 17th consecutive month of pax growth in Jan-2018

Lufthansa Group reported (09-Feb-2018) the following traffic highlights for Jan-2018:
- Passengers: 8.7 million, +10.1% year-on-year;
- Lufthansa passenger airlines (includes regional airlines): 4.5 million, +5.7%;
- SWISS (includes Edelweiss Air): 1.3 million, +1.5%;
- Austrian Airlines: 737,000, +10.5%;
- Passenger load factor: 75.6%, -0.4ppt;
- Lufthansa passenger airlines: 76.6%, -1.0ppt;
- SWISS: 75.1%, -2.1ppts;
- Austrian Airlines: 69.8%, +0.4ppt.
According to the CAPA Airline Group Traffic Database, Jan-2018 marks the group's 17th consecutive month of passenger growth. [more - original PR]