12-Feb-2018 6:51 AM

Lufthansa Group reports 17th consecutive month of pax growth in Jan-2018

Lufthansa Group reported (09-Feb-2018) the following traffic highlights for Jan-2018:

  • Passengers: 8.7 million, +10.1% year-on-year;
    • Lufthansa passenger airlines (includes regional airlines): 4.5 million, +5.7%;
    • SWISS (includes Edelweiss Air): 1.3 million, +1.5%;
    • Austrian Airlines: 737,000, +10.5%;
  • Passenger load factor: 75.6%, -0.4ppt;
    • Lufthansa passenger airlines: 76.6%, -1.0ppt;
    • SWISS: 75.1%, -2.1ppts;
    • Austrian Airlines: 69.8%, +0.4ppt.

According to the CAPA Airline Group Traffic Database, Jan-2018 marks the group's 17th consecutive month of passenger growth. [more - original PR]

