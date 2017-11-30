Deutsche Lufthansa AG offering more than 700,000 additional seats in Germany in winter 2017/18

Deutsche Lufthansa AG announced (29-Nov-2017) it is offering 700,000 additional seats in Germany in winter 2017/18, in response to the "greatly increased and continuously high demand after the market exit of Air Berlin". Capacity increases reached 60% on certain routes, with the group's airlines reestablishing 45% of the previous capacity of airberlin. Deutsche Lufthansa AG also confirmed the following route development plans:

: Increase Vienna-Berlin Tegel with 14 additional weekly frequencies; Austrian Airlines: Increase Vienna-Duesseldorf with 21 additional weekly frequencies;

Austrian Airlines: Increase Vienna-Zurich with 15 additional weekly frequencies;

: Increase Frankfurt-Berlin Tegel with seven additional weekly frequencies; Lufthansa: Increase Frankfurt-Duesseldorf with 14 additional weekly frequencies.

The increases in capacity are made possible by the reactivation of operational reserves, deployment of new aircraft and cancellation of less frequented routes, as well as through wet lease agreements for a number of aircraft owned by other airlines. [more - original PR]