Loading
30-Nov-2017 10:46 AM

Deutsche Lufthansa AG offering more than 700,000 additional seats in Germany in winter 2017/18

Deutsche Lufthansa AG announced (29-Nov-2017) it is offering 700,000 additional seats in Germany in winter 2017/18, in response to the "greatly increased and continuously high demand after the market exit of Air Berlin". Capacity increases reached 60% on certain routes, with the group's airlines reestablishing 45% of the previous capacity of airberlin. Deutsche Lufthansa AG also confirmed the following route development plans:

The increases in capacity are made possible by the reactivation of operational reserves, deployment of new aircraft and cancellation of less frequented routes, as well as through wet lease agreements for a number of aircraft owned by other airlines. [more - original PR

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership gives you access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More