Lufthansa Group: Airlines need to think more like retailers

Lufthansa Group senior director South America Tom Maes, speaking at CAPA's 2017 Latin America Aviation Summit, stated (12-Sep-2017) airlines need to open their eyes to new technology to provide more choice, deliver a better experience and ultimately empower customers. "Online retailers can offer 200 different price points to a customer over just three months via different channels. We need to come into this new level of distribution with modern state of the art channels", he said. The main objective, he added, is to get content in the "most efficient way to customers" and that if this takes multiple business partnerships then that has to be considered regardless of costs. He stated: "It is not a case of either or, we simply have to maximise what is needed for the airline".