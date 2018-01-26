Lufthansa Group to standardise A320 fleet from 2019

Lufthansa Group announced (25-Jan-2018) plans to standardise its A320 fleet, with Austrian Airlines, Brussels Airlines, Eurowings, Lufthansa and SWISS developing a standard specification. Airline brands will be preserved by a different brand look. The standardisation process applies to aircraft that will be delivered to Lufthansa Group airlines from 2019. A320 aircraft will be configured and standardised to allow for quick conversion for transfer between Lufthansa Group airlines, enabling Lufthansa Group to react more quickly and flexibly to current developments and to move aircraft and capacities more easily and efficiently between the airlines and the group's hubs. Costs for conversion and layover time can be significantly reduced. Moreover, standardisation will result in further synergies when purchasing aircraft. Lufthansa Group airlines are expecting to receive 100 new A320neo family aircraft by 2025. [more - original PR]