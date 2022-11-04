Become a CAPA Member
4-Nov-2022

Lufthansa Group Airlines: Growth makes an industry attractive

Lufthansa Group Airlines VP Asia Pacific Elise Becker, speaking at the CAPA Asia Aviation Summit & Awards for Excellence, stated (04-Nov-2022) "It's harder to attract recruits because of the furloughs, but it's now a once in a lifetime opportunity to put people in the centre". Ms Becker added: "One element that makes an industry attractive is growth, and in Asia we will see a lot of growth in the airline industry and that will help a lot with recruiting people".

