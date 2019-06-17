Lufthansa Group adjusts FY2019 outlook due to Europe overcapacity and 'aggressively growing' LCCs

Lufthansa Group revised (16-Jun-2019) its outlook for FY2019. The group stated improved performance in long haul has only partly offset price deterioration in Europe caused by market wide overcapacities and "aggressively growing" LCC competitors. It added the European market is set to remain "challenging" at least for the remainder of 2019. Details include:

Adjusted EBIT margin: 5.5% to 6.5% from previous forecast of 6.5% to 8.0%;

Adjusted EBIT: EUR2000 million to EUR2400 million;

Fuel cost increase of EUR550 million;

Network airlines adjusted EBIT margin: 7% to 9% from previous 7.5% to 9.5%;

Eurowings : Adjusted EBIT margin: -4% to -6% from previous stable margin; Unit revenue expected to decline "significantly" in 2Q2019 and mid single digit rate in FY2019;

: Lufthansa Cargo : Adjusted EBIT margin: 3% to 5% from previous 7% to 9%; FY2019 revenue: Stable; Removal of three MD-11F aircraft from Jun-2019, due to weaker demand especially on routes between Europe and Asia;

: 1H2019 provision for tax risks of EUR340 million, relating to an open tax matter in Germany originating between 2001 and 2005. [more - original PR - English/German]