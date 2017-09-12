Lufthansa Group achieves strong pax growth from point to point carriers in Aug-2017

Deutsche Lufthansa AG stated (11-Sep-2017) the currency adjusted pricing environment in Aug-2017 "was again positive". Network airlines in the group (Lufthansa, SWISS and Austrian Airlines) saw passengers increase 4.8% year-on-year to 9.2 million, with load factor increasing 1.4% to 85.8%. Point to point airlines (Eurowings/Germanwings and Brussels Airlines) increased 75.7% to 3.3 million passengers, including 3.1 million on short haul services. Point to point capacity increased 108.4% and sales volume increased 108%, resulting in a load factor decline of only 0.1%. [more - original PR]