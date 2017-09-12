Loading
12-Sep-2017 10:42 AM

Lufthansa Group achieves strong pax growth from point to point carriers in Aug-2017

Deutsche Lufthansa AG stated (11-Sep-2017) the currency adjusted pricing environment in Aug-2017 "was again positive". Network airlines in the group (LufthansaSWISS and Austrian Airlines) saw passengers increase 4.8% year-on-year to 9.2 million, with load factor increasing 1.4% to 85.8%. Point to point airlines (Eurowings/Germanwings and Brussels Airlines) increased 75.7% to 3.3 million passengers, including 3.1 million on short haul services. Point to point capacity increased 108.4% and sales volume increased 108%, resulting in a load factor decline of only 0.1%. [more - original PR]

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership gives you access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More