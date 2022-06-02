Lufthansa expects first 787-9 to be delivered in summer 2022

Lufthansa Group announced (01-Jun-2022) it expects its first Boeing 787-9 (D-ABPA) to be delivered to Lufthansa in summer 2022, following certification by the US FAA. Following delivery, the aircraft will undergo cabin refurbishment at Lufthansa's maintenance centre in Frankfurt. It will initially be deployed on domestic routes for training purposes, with the first intercontinental destination scheduled to be Toronto. The group has ordered 32 787 aircraft, scheduled for delivery between 2022 and 2027. [more - original PR]