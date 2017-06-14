14-Jun-2017 8:30 AM
Lufthansa expands international network; bases five A380s in Munich from summer 2018
Lufthansa announced (13-Jun-2017) plans to make the following international route changes for summer 2018, including the addition of five A380s based at Munich International Airport:
- Frankfurt-San Diego: Five times weekly service from summer 2018;
- Munich-Singapore: Resumption of five times weekly service from summer 2018;
- Munich-Chicago O’Hare: Frequency increase from daily to 10 times weekly from summer 2018;
- Munich-Los Angeles: Equipment change to A380 from summer 2018;
- Munich-Beijing: Equipment change to A380 from summer 2018;
- Munich-Hong Kong: Equipment change to A380 from summer 2018. [more - original PR] [more - original PR - II - German] [more - original PR - III]