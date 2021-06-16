Lufthansa evaluating partial divestiture of Lufthansa Technik, full sale of AirPlus & LSG Group

Lufthansa Group reported (14-Jun-2021) it is in the process of evaluating options for the partial divestiture of Lufthansa Technik. In the case of AirPlus and LSG Group, full divestitures are targeted once the market environment allows the fair value to be realised. As part of its internal transformation plan, the group is to move from an integrated model towards a functional holding concept. The matrix organisation will be limited primarily to core airline functions to ensure maximum operational synergies. [more - original PR]