Lufthansa CEO: Competition in home markets changing to the benefit of group airlines

Deutsche Lufthansa AG chairman and CEO Carsten Spohr stated (15-Mar-2018) the industry is "currently undergoing a process of comprehensive structural change". Mr Spohr reiterated: "Weaker competitors" are "leaving the market and the long overdue consolidation that is so important for the industry is making progress". He added: "Competition is changing significantly, particularly in the Lufthansa Group's home markets... That will be to the long term benefit of our passenger airlines". [more - original PR]