Lufthansa CEO: Competition in Germany and Europe to continue for foreseeable future

Deutsche Lufthansa AG chairman and CEO Carsten Spohr stated (30-Oct-2017) "in hardly any other country is competition so fierce" as in Germany. He explained: "The low-cost sector is securing considerable shares of the market, which is leading to a decline in revenue per-ticket overall. At the same time, the state-owned airlines in Asia and in particular the Gulf States - and increasingly in Turkey - are continuing their predatory competition". Mr Spohr said the consequences of such competition "have been felt not only" by airberlin and competition both in Germany and in Europe "will continue to increase... for the foreseeable future". [more - original PR]