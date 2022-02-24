Lufthansa Cargo expands medium haul network with A321Fs
Lufthansa Cargo announced (23-Feb-2022) it will expand its medium haul freight network through the introduction of converted A321Fs from 15-Mar-2022. The first A321F conversion (D-AEUC) has been completed, while the second freighter is expected to enter service later in summer 2022. The carrier plans to gradually add Istanbul, Tel Aviv, Malta, Tunis, Dublin, Cairo and Manchester to its network from Frankfurt from 15-Mar-2022 and will serve the destinations two or three times weekly. Lufthansa Cargo CCO Ashwin Bhat stated the A321Fs will offer "attractive same day and eCommerce solutions within Europe", with the new network representing "a major step towards the growing eCommerce segment". The aircraft has 24 pallet and container positions, equating to a payload of 28 tonnes per aircraft. As previously reported by CAPA, both aircraft will be operated by Lufthansa CityLine on a wet lease agreement, with Lufthansa Cargo flight numbers. [more - original PR] [more - original PR - German]