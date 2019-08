Lufthansa Group reported (30-Jul-2019) Lufthansa Cargo revenue decreased 5% year-on-year and operating income decreased 3% in 1H2019. This was attributed to "lower economic growth and market uncertainty in the face of trade conflicts and Brexit". Lufthansa Group, citing IATA, noted that global revenue tonne kilometres deceased by 3% in first five months of 2019. [more - original PR]