Lufthansa Cargo adjusts 'entire flight programme' in response to 'weaker demand'

Lufthansa Cargo adjusted (27-May-2019) its schedule to "reduce its overall offering" for 2Q2019 and 3Q2019 in response to "weaker demand in the market". The airline will reduce services "across the entire flight programme". The carrier stated: "Demand in the global air cargo market is currently weaker than in the two previous record years". The airline expects the schedule adjustment to allow it to "ensure profitable load factors and continued deployment of its aircraft at optimum levels". The carrier noted the adjustment is also "in keeping" with the planned transition from MD-11F to Boeing 777F aircraft and the changes will "pave the way" for the withdrawal of two MD-11Fs from service by the end of 2019. Lufthansa Cargo CEO and executive board chairman Peter Gerber stated: "We will continue to closely observe market developments and to flexibly adapt our supply in line with demand". [more - original PR]