Lufthansa cancels all services from Frankfurt and Munich due to ver.di strike

Lufthansa Group announced (16-Feb-2023) it has been forced to suspend flight operations at Frankfurt and Munich on 17-Feb-2023, due to ver.di union strike action at German airports. The group has cancelled over 1300 frequencies, but expects regular flight operations "to be largely back to normal" from 18-Feb-2023. Chief officer human resources and infrastructure Michael Niggeman commented: "We are not a party to the collective bargaining and have no influence on it". [more - original PR]