Become a CAPA Member
Loading
17-Feb-2023 10:37 AM

Lufthansa cancels all services from Frankfurt and Munich due to ver.di strike

Lufthansa Group announced (16-Feb-2023) it has been forced to suspend flight operations at Frankfurt and Munich on 17-Feb-2023, due to ver.di union strike action at German airports. The group has cancelled over 1300 frequencies, but expects regular flight operations "to be largely back to normal" from 18-Feb-2023. Chief officer human resources and infrastructure Michael Niggeman commented: "We are not a party to the collective bargaining and have no influence on it". [more - original PR]

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership provides access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More