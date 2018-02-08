Lufthansa, ver.di negotiate long term labour agreement

Deutsche Lufthansa AG concluded (07-Feb-2018) negotiations with ver.di for a new collective agreement, covering 28,000 ground employees of Lufthansa, Lufthansa Cargo, Lufthansa Technik and LSG Sky Chefs in Germany. The contract provides a 3% renumeration increase on 01-Feb-2018 and a further 3% on 01-May-2019, and runs from 01-Jan-2018 to 30-Sep-2020. The second increase depends on the adjusted EBIT margin, whereby an increase of at least 1.8% is guaranteed, irrespective of the margin achieved. For Lufthansa Technik employees, the first increase will not be in percentage terms, but in the form of a fixed amount. The remuneration of all group trainees in all business segments will also be increased by EUR40. [more - original PR - English/German]