Lufthansa 'already in negotiations' to acquire parts of the airberlin Group

Deutsche Lufthansa AG commented (15-Aug-2017) on airberlin's filing of provisional insolvency proceedings, confirming it is supporting the restructuring efforts of airberlin jointly with the German Government. Lufthansa announced it is "already in negotiations with airberlin to take over parts of the airberlin Group and is exploring the possibility of hiring additional staff". Lufthansa ensured all aircraft currently operated by airberlin under a wet lease agreement for Eurowings and Austrian Airlines will continue operating as before. Germany's Ministry of Transport and Digital Infrastructure (BMVI) separately stated another airline is also part of acquisition negotiations. [more - original PR - English/German] [more - original PR - German - BMVI] [more - CAPA Analysis]
16-Aug-2017 8:28 AM