Lufthansa and gategroup introduce new catering concept for short/medium haul business class service

Lufthansa and gategroup announced (30-Aug-2021) the launch of the new 'Tasting HEIMAT' catering concept for business class cabins on short haul and medium haul services, effective 01-Sep-2021. The concept offers combines traditional cuisine inspired by German metropolises with modern culinary influences from all over the world. The menus will change weekly, as well as differing between outward and return flights. [more - original PR]